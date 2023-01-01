Former Ryder Cup player and European Tour stalwart Barry Lane dies at 62 | Golf News and Tour Information

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane,” said the Canadian. “To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now Legends Tour shows his dedication to the game of golf and he was a much-loved figure on both tours. The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year Trophy in his Honor is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December. The thoughts of everyone at the European Tour group are with his wife Camilla, the Lane family and his many friends throughout the golfing world.”