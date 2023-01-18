Former Ryder Cup Captains disagree over … organizing their golf bags?
Golfers love debates. Well, not just about professional golf’s existential crisis with the emergence of a controversial upstart tour. Sometimes it’s more innocent questions that stir the masses: Should you be able to move your ball out of a divot? What is the greatest feeling in golf? Is music acceptable on the course?
Enter: Which pocket of your golf bag do you put your putter in? The pressing question first surfaced on Reddit before Caddie Network took the debate to Twitter:
As of this writing the tweet had topped 840,000 views and over 1,000 people weighed in, unable to come to a consensus. Some insisted the putter go either on top or on the bottom, while others questioned the prevalence of a 13-pocket bag. Most notably, however, the post elicited thoughtful replies from a couple of major Champions and former Ryder Cup captains.
It appears we have a bit of a disagreement. Turns out, Furyk—the 2018 US Ryder Cup captain—is a putter in top of the bag guy while Paddy—the 2021 European Ryder Cup captain—is Adamant its place is in the bottom two pockets, Defending his stance with a bit of … science. Yet, given both are tour pros who rarely carry their own bags, perhaps a tour caddie is best-positioned to settle this one. John Wood, the caddie-turned-broadcaster, weighed in:
The debate—not only over where the putter goes but over the 13-pocket bag itself—rages on. For what it’s worth, this writer—who grew up in the north—opts for the top of the bag alongside the driver. Furyk’s theory holds strong.
