Former Rutgers CB Tre Avery having success as NFL Rookie

Former Rutgers cornerback Tre Avery did not carry a lot of fanfare heading into the NFL. He was undrafted this past April and after signing as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans, the first task at hand was to make the 53-man roster. That mission was accomplished heading into September and that led to Avery getting more playing time. He has become a regular part of the rotation at cornerback and leads the NFL with six pass breakups over the past three weeks.

Avery will have to sit out this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because he is in the concussion protocol. Nevertheless, his season has already been a successful one as an unheralded rookie free agent. He has notched 19 tackles for the season. That success should come as no surprise to Rutgers head Coach Greg Schiano who helped him prepare for the NFL this offseason.

“Tre Avery sat in my office every Thursday night through the entire offseason, going over his film. That is how committed that guy was,” Schiano said after Avery survived the Titans’ final cuts. “That’s the guy you root for.”

Avery is the latest defensive back that has utilized the Rutgers pipeline under Schiano to the NFL. Schiano, a former defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears, has a history of working closely with defensive backs.

Avery is not the only Rutgers rookie to enjoy success this season playing on Sundays. Isiah Pacheco has emerged as a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs and recently put together his first 100-yard game at the professional level. Linebacker Olakunle Fatuksai is also getting some run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of late.

The next group of Rutgers’ NFL hopefuls are now preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft with various all-star game invites. Punter Adam Korsak will participate in the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl while Avery Young and Christian Braswell have been selected to the 2023 Hula Bowl.

Sign up now for an annual VIP membership to Scarlet Nation and get half off the price. Instead of $9.95 per month, you will be billed $4.48 a month for one year. CLICK HERE to get Premium access and get Rutgers football and basketball scoops, coverage and updates every day of the year. Sign up here for your premium membership at a discounted price