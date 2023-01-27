Former Rolesville HC Martin Samek is the new football Coach at Corinth Holders

— Corinth Holders High School has officially hired Martin Samek as its next head football coach. Samek was the Coach at Rolesville High School from 2019 to June of 2022. Samek is familiar with the Pirates of Johnston County as they shared a conference with Rolesville for his first two seasons with the Rams.

Samek became the head coach at Rolesville after a good stint leading Parkland High School’s program in Winston-Salem. Over his three seasons at Rolesville, Samek coached the Rams to a combined record of 28-10 overall. The program won more games in Samek’s three seasons than it did in its initial five years of varsity football.

In the spring 2021 season, Rolesville won the NAC 6 Conference and advanced to the NC High School Athletic Association’s 4AA state championship game. The Rams fell to Chambers in the title, finishing with an overall record of 9-1.

After starting in an 0-2 hole in the fall 2021 season, Samek’s Rams won nine of the next 13 games. Once again, the Rams were in the state semifinals. This time, Rolesville fell to eventual 4A state Champion Cardinal Gibbons by a score of 36-28.

Samek stepped down as the head coach of the Rams last June.

Corinth Holders is still a relatively new school. There are parallels between where Corinth Holders is now and where Rolesville was before Samek took over. Each school saw some success but stalled out in the years leading up to Samek’s hire. From 2013 to 2015, Corinth Holders produced win totals of seven, nine, and nine. Since then, the Pirates haven’t exceeded four wins.

Last season, the Pirates finished with a 3-7 overall record.

The Pirates play in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Greater Neuse River Conference. The league features Corinth’s Johnston County rivals in Cleveland and Clayton and Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Southeast Raleigh, South Garner, and Willow Spring from Wake County.