Former Riverview Rams boys golf Coach Ed Repulski dies at 93

SARASOTA – To friends and colleagues at his beloved Riverview High School, he was “The Ripper.”

But to the only child of Ed Repulski, he was, simply, “Ace.” Walking the hallways of Riverview, Ram student Jill Strafaci would often see her father. “But I couldn’t yell, ‘hey, dad’ down the hallway every time,” she said. “So, I called him Ace.”

When it came to the school of which Ed Repulski was the first Athletic director, first basketball coach, one of its first teachers, and founder of the Ram golf program, Ace was all heart. “His blood is the color of Riverview,” Joyce, his wife, said in a 2018 story on Repulski. “He just adored the school, and nowadays, the kind of loyalty that he had for it is, I think, non-existent.”

And the school that adored Ed Repulski today is in mourning. The man who coached the Ram boys team for nearly 40 years and won more than 600 matches, died peacefully Saturday at his assisted living facility at age 93.

The news of Repulski’s passing came as a shock to John Sprague, who replaced him as Riverview boys golf Coach in 2011. Sprague visited Repulski two months ago and said his mind was clear, recalling people and places. “I was shocked,” Sprague said. “He was pretty sharp. I spent thousands of hours with that guy at Riverview. Tell you what, it felt good to talk to him.

“Mr. Ram. He was there the day they opened the doors at Riverview.”

Hired by school principal Ed Brown to Coach football and serve as Athletic director, Repulski arrived in Sarasota in 1958. And while his Ram football and, later, basketball teams didn’t flourish, the golf program he founded grew and succeeded under his leadership.

(09.02.2010)(STAFF PHOTO/CHIP LITHERLAND) -- Riverview High School golf Coach Ed Repulski, left, talks to his team including Michael Visacki, center left, and Mason Fox, center, during practice at the Bobby Jones Golf Club in Sarasota, on Thursday, September 2, 2010.

Under Repulski, the Ram boys won two state titles, two runners-up and 12 district crowns. They got Jill started in the sport and it paid off with a golf Scholarship to the University of Florida, where Strafaci was a four-year letter-winner on the Lady Gator golf team. Her son, Tyler, is a pro golfer who in 2020 won the US Amateur Championship.

Golf was Repulski’s passion and it showed in his commitment to the sport. He was a three-time Florida Golf Coach of the Year, and three times won the District Golf Coach of the Year award, as chosen by the National High School Athletics Coaches Association.

