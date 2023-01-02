Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes Making Mark on NFL Records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to light the NFL world on fire since leaving Texas Tech in 2017.

Mahomes has the Chiefs in a position to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL Playoffs this season and has led the team to a 13-3 record, the best in the West.

On Sunday against the division-rival Broncos, Mahomes threw for 328 yards. That gives him 5,048 yards on the season, the second time in his career he’s eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark.

