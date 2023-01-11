Former Raiders Robert Gallery and Derrick Johnson will join the College Football HOF

Two former Raiders were among the 18 players and four coaches named to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

The Class of 2023, announced by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, will include Robert Gallery and Derrick Johnson.

Gallery played offensive tackle for the Silver and Black from 2004 to 2010, while Johnson played just one season (2018-19) at outside linebacker for the franchise.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button