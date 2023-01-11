Former Raiders Robert Gallery and Derrick Johnson will join the College Football HOF

Two former Raiders were among the 18 players and four coaches named to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

The Class of 2023, announced by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, will include Robert Gallery and Derrick Johnson.

Gallery played offensive tackle for the Silver and Black from 2004 to 2010, while Johnson played just one season (2018-19) at outside linebacker for the franchise.

Gallery was picked second overall by the Raiders in the 2004 NFL Draft after spending five seasons (one red-shirt year) at the University of Iowa.

He played tight end and tackle for the Hawkeyes, with whom he helped lead to back-to-back Big 10 titles.

Gallery was a starting tight end before he moved to the tackle position to finish out his freshman campaign.

Two years later, Gallery was named first-team All-Big 10 as a junior after starting every game at left tackle.

In his final year with the program, he was again selected as a first-team All-Big 10 honoree, won the Big 10 Offensive Lineman of the Year award, was named a first-team All-American and was the Winner of the 2003 Outland Trophy.

Gallery made 103 starts in 104 games played in his eight seasons as a Raider.

Johnson was selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs after serving as a three-year starter for the University of Texas at Austin.

There, the linebacker earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for three consecutive seasons.

In his senior season, Johnson helped lead Texas to a national title with a win over the University of Michigan in the 2005 Rose Bowl.

Johnson made just one start in six games played for the Raiders in 2018, his final NFL season.

The College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Dec. 5, 2023.

The entire Class of 2023 can be viewed HERE.

