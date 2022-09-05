Former Purdue Football Players Poised for Rookie Debuts in Week 1 of 2022 NFL Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2022 NFL season is knocking on the door, with a new year set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 8, when the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills.

A new group of former Purdue football players will suit up this week for their respective organizations: George Karlaftis for the Kansas City Chiefs, David Bell for the Cleveland Browns, Zander Horvath for the Los Angeles Chargers and DaMarcus Mitchell for the New England Patriots.

