Former Purdue Football Players Poised for Rookie Debuts in Week 1 of 2022 NFL Season
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2022 NFL season is knocking on the door, with a new year set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 8, when the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills.
A new group of former Purdue football players will suit up this week for their respective organizations: George Karlaftis for the Kansas City Chiefs, David Bell for the Cleveland Browns, Zander Horvath for the Los Angeles Chargers and DaMarcus Mitchell for the New England Patriots.
Here’s a look back at what this year’s rookie class of Boilermakers accomplished during their college careers in West Lafayette, as well as how to watch each of their first NFL regular-season games.
George Karlaftis, Chiefs defensive end
2022 NFL Draft: First-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, 30th overall.
Career as a Boilermaker (2019–2021):
- 26 games
- 97 total tackles
- 29 tackles for loss
- 14 sacks
- 6 pass deflections
- 4 fumble recoveries
- 3 forced fumbles
- 1 touchdown
- Third-team All-American (2021)
- First-team All-Big Ten (2021)
- Second-team All-Big Ten (2019, 2020)
How to Watch:
- Who: Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals
- When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 pm ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
- TV: CBS
The Skinny:
Kansas City begins another season looking to make a run at the Super Bowl led by NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The team selected Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and Karlaftis with its pair of first-round draft picks in the offseason.
The Chiefs were 27th in the NFL in total defense during the 2021 season, giving up 368.9 yards per game. The team also ranked 29th in the league in sacks a year ago, generating just 31. Karlaftis brings a versatile pass-rusher and run defender that should be in the mix for Kansas City throughout the season.
David Bell, Browns wide receiver
2022 NFL Draft: Third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, 99th overall.
Career as a Boilermaker (2019–2021):
- 29 games
- 232 receptions
- 2,946 receiving yards
- 21 receiving touchdowns
- Consensus first-team All-American (2021)
- Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year (2021)
- First-team All-Big Ten (2020, 2021)
- Second-team All-Big Ten (2019)
- Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2019)
How to Watch:
- Who: Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers
- When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 pm ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- TV: CBS
The Skinny:
Scroll to Continue
Bell’s draft stock fell because he was unable to prove himself as an explosive athlete, but the production he had with Purdue under Coach Jeff Brohm is undeniable. He’s a savvy route runner with great hands and a knack for coming down with contested catches.
The Cleveland Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the 2022 season due to suspension, so backup signal-caller Jacoby Brissett will lead the offense in the interim.
The team’s receiving corps is led by four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, who signed in the offseason after spending the last four years with the Dallas Cowboys. Bell will compete with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Michael Woods II for playing time throughout the season.
Zander Horvath, Chargers fullback
2022 NFL Draft: Seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, 260th overall.
Career as a Boilermaker (2017–2021):
- 30 games
- 268 carries
- 1,181 rushing yards
- 8 rushing touchdowns
- 68 receptions
- 592 receiving yards
- 1 receiving touchdown
- Third-team All-Big Ten (2020)
How to Watch:
- Who: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 pm ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
- TV: CBS
The Skinny:
Horvath beat out Gabe Nabers for the starting job by the end of the preseason, making the cut as the Chargers’ Lone fullback entering the 2022 NFL season. He flashed versatility and athleticism at Purdue and will provide value on special teams as a rookie in Los Angeles along with his backfield duties.
DaMarcus Mitchell, Patriots defensive end
2022 NFL Draft: Undrafted free agent, signed with the New England Patriots.
Career as a Boilermaker (2020-2021):
- 14 games
- 59 total tackles
- 13 tackles for loss
- 5.5 sacks
- 4 pass deflections
- 3 forced fumbles
How to Watch:
- Who: New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
- When: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 pm ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
- TV: CBS
The Skinny:
DaMarcus Mitchell is a raw Talent that will take time to develop, but he made a big step in his professional career by earning a spot on the New England Patriots 53-man roster to begin the season. The 6’3″, 260 pounds edge defender will look to carve out a role on special teams before entering the rotation as a pass rusher.
.