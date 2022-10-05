Former Purdue Basketball Star Jaden Ivey Notches 16 Points in NBA Preseason Debut

Former Purdue basketball guard Jaden Ivey made his NBA Preseason debut with the Detroit Pistons in a 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Ivey led the team in scoring with 16 points while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal without turning the ball over. He shot 6-of-9 from the field, drilled his only 3-point attempt and made all six of his free throws in 22 minutes on the court.

