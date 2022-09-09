Former Princeton HS football star Featured in documentary

CINCINNATI — A former Princeton High School football star who has mentored students at his alma mater for nearly three decades is the subject of a new documentary, “King of the Block,” which looks at the football rivalry between Princeton and Moeller.

“The rivalry was so great because the two coaches are both legends, Pat Mancuso (Princeton) and Gerry Faust (Moeller),” Franklin said. “And back then, kids in the neighborhood followed high school ball more than the NFL. They wanted to be like the varsity guys playing for Princeton and Moeller.”

“It’s such a great rivalry because of the proximity of the schools,” said Branson Wright, who directed the documentary. “A lot of these kids grew up together if it was elementary school or peewee football or the same parishes and once that happened, once they got onto the field, friendship aside, the competition took the place.”

As Wright researched the story, he found out some old rivals had become friends as adults, including Franklin and Moeller alumnus, Cliff “CA” Brooks.

“It’s as much about the friendships as it is about football,” Franklin said. They ended up learning just how good a friend his old Rival would be when Franklin was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“When you hear the word ‘cancer,’ it’s crippling,” Franklin said. “But I didn’t fight it alone. I had my family and co-workers and ‘CA’ in my corner.”

Franklin, who is now cancer-free, thought it was important to share their part of the story in the documentary.

“To sit there and be quiet, I think you do yourself a disservice and others,” Franklin said. “You might save somebody’s life just because I got a checkup and they may want to get a checkup and that can make a world of difference.”

Franklin has been making a difference at his alma mater for 27 years. He has coached football and basketball along with track and field. For the past several years, he has given up sports to Coach another competitive game: chess.

“I’m part of a mentorship program here called MOVE, Motivators of Viking Empowerment, and playing chess is an important part of that,” Franklin said.

He also works with the students on acquiring life skills, including gardening. For the past two years, Franklin has worked with students in creating a garden in the school’s courtyard. They grow everything from tomatoes and peppers to watermelon and flowers. At Harvest time, students give the vegetables and herbs to senior citizens, Franklin said.

While the garden is helping to grow community pride, Franklin points back to his beginnings in football as a great way to bring everyone together.

“When you win at football, it makes discipline go down, a sense of ownership, a sense of belonging go up,” Franklin said. “When you’re winning in sports, it has a magnetic appeal that just transcends throughout the building.”

Franklin said he is excited about how this season’s Vikings progress.

“We have a young team but a lot of talent and a great coach,” he said.

The Vikings are currently 3-0, have scored 160 points and have given up just 36.

“It reminds me of the old days,” Franklin said.