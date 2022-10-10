Former Plymouth boys basketball Coach leading #MakeShots program

About 25 middle schoolers surrounded Mike Soukup at halfcourt of the Plymouth Arts and Recreation Center as the former Plymouth boys basketball Coach got in a shooter’s stance and demonstrated a drill.

“I want to see your wrists wrinkled with the ball in your hands,” he said back in August. “For a 46-year-old dude like me, that’s pretty easy for me to do. All I’ve got to do is look down at my wrist. But I want you to Bend your shooting hand back so that your wrists wrinkle when you’re shooting the ball.”

This has been Soukup’s life since stepping down as the Wildcats’ Coach in the spring. They gave Plymouth 13 years. Now he’s an instructor for #MakeShots Basketball Training.

After an 18-year stint of coaching at both Kent City and Cedar Springs, Andy Secor stepped away from the high school game to create the #MakeShots program in 2018. The program is focused only on making players better shooters. It won’t improve your defense. It won’t make you faster or jump higher. It’s all about swishing baskets.

Mike Soukup talks with students during his Make Shots training session on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Plymouth Arts and Recreation Center.

And Secor has had success in improving the fundamentals of players across the state. From the youth Ranks up to college. That includes NAIA teams such as Cornerstone University and Division I schools such as Michigan State.

It has gotten so popular that he’s had to expand his staff so he can coach more clients.

Soukup joined #MakeShots not too long after stepping down from Plymouth to give Secor a metro Detroit presence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button