Former Pitt Panthers LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball From Bengals’ Playoff Win

PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers long snapper Cal Adomitis played a pivotal role in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills this weekend. In the heavy snow that blanketed Buffalo, Adomitis executed clean special teams work and got the game ball from his head coach afterward.

“It’s hard, man, to snap, the hold, the kick, the punt,” Bengals head Coach Zac Taylor said before tossing a ball to Adomitis.

