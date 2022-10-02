Former Pitt Football Standout Jim Sweeney Passes Away

PITTSBURGH—Jim Sweeneywhose outstanding play from 1980-83 helped fortify Pitt’s national reputation for offensive line excellence, has passed away at the age of 60.

A native of Pittsburgh and Graduate of Seton-LaSalle High School, Sweeney Ranks as one of the finest—and most versatile—offensive linemen in Pitt’s rich history. During his career, he played every single position along the offensive front, including tight end.

Legendary Offensive line Coach Joe Moore called Sweeney, “the best center in the country” when he anchored the Panthers’ front as a senior captain. Not coincidentally, Sweeney played in four prestigious bowls—the Gator, Sugar, Cotton and Fiesta—helping Pitt to four Top 20 finishes. The 1980 (No. 2), 1981 (No. 2) and 1982 (No. 9) squads placed in the Top 10.

Sweeney would play in the prestigious Senior Bowl and Hula Bowl all-star games before embarking on a long and productive NFL career. Drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft, they played an incredible 16 seasons.

Per NewYorkJets.com, he started two contests his rookie year before seizing the left guard position and starting 16 games. He then moved to left tackle over the 1986-87 seasons before becoming the Jets’ full-time center from 1988-94.

Sweeney played for Seattle in 1995 and finished his career in his hometown by playing for the Steelers from 1996-99.

Following his pro playing career, Sweeney transitioned to coaching, serving collegiate appointments at Duquesne University and the University at Albany. He also worked at the prep level as an Assistant at WPIAL programs in Peters Township and South Fayette.

“On behalf of the Pitt football program, I want to express my deepest sympathies to Jim’s family and many loved ones,” said Pitt head football Coach Pat Narduzzi . “He is an Absolute all-timer, not only at Pitt but also in the WPIAL and professional ranks. To play that many years at such a high level is a Testament to his physical strength, durability and his Incredible knowledge of the game. Like Jimbo Covert, Bill Fralic and Mark May, Jim Sweeney helped make Pitt ‘Offensive Line U.'”

Sweeney is survived by his wife, Julie, and their five children: Shannon, Liam, Aislinn, Kilian and Teagan.

