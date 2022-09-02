Former PGA Tour Players Now With LIV Have Memberships Revoked for Next Season

The PGA Tour players who had been suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour have had their memberships revoked for the 2022-23 season, which begins in two weeks.

The letters were sent to players such as Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Pat Perez and all other PGA Tour players who had not resigned their membership when first playing the LIV Golf Invitational Series tournaments. A copy of the letter was obtained by Sports Illustrated.

Mickelson has said previously that he believed his lifetime membership, due to having won a minimum of 20 tournaments, was earned and that he shouldn’t have had to relinquish it.

