Former PGA Chief Executive Sandy Jones Dies Aged 74

Tributes have been paid to former PGA Chief Executive Sandy Jones, who has died aged 74 following a short illness.

The Scot joined the Association in 1980, where he remained until he retired in 2017. Over his 37-year career he was credited with the evolution of the PGA, the Ryder Cup and the growth of the game worldwide.

