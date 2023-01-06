Former Panthers WR Devin Funchess invited to basketball combine

Not even one month ago, Devin Funchess said he’d go after what many believed to be an unlikely dream. Well, the dream is still alive.

The ex-Carolina Panthers pass catcher, who recently told Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports that he was considering a move to the hardwood, has been invited to a basketball combine in Atlanta, Ga.—one that’ll feature former NBA players. Robinson was also first with this latest development for Funchess.

Here’s what Funchess said in the interview with Bally Sports from Dec. 20:

“When it comes to my love and my passion, I love the game of basketball,” he said. “As in my transition from dwindling down in the NFL, being an eight-year vet, I’m still 28 years old. I can still go through something. I know I’d have to go overseas and play, get some film. But after that, my dream growing up was to play in the NBA. That’s my main goal and that’s what I’m gonna make happen.”

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder played in Carolina for four seasons—where he amassed 161 receptions, 2,223 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Albeit a relatively small one, this could be a step towards making that goal happen. So good luck Devin!

