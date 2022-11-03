Former Packers DB Sam Shields Now Says He Regrets NFL Career

Former Packers defensive back and Super Bowl Champion Sam Shields played eight seasons in the NFL. Now, he wishes he hadn’t.

Shields, 34, said as much while speaking on Dan Le Batard’s South Beach Sessions show, saying that he now regrets the time he spent in the league. He says concussions are a big reason why and that his head now feels “all mushed together” and he doesn’t feel supported by friends or family.

“When you’re done with football, everybody forgets about you,” Shields said, per Audacy’s Jesse Pantuosco. “Family, friends. I got one friend. In football, I had 10. Now I got one where I know that that’s my friend. That I could really say, ‘You’re my friend.’ I don’t even talk to most of my family members. Once football was over, everybody was over with me.”

