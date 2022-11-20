Former Open Champion Backs McIlroy’s Greg Norman Claim

Former Open Champion, Ian Baker-Finch, has found his name circulating around the internet once again after agreeing with Rory McIlroy that LIV’s Greg Norman needs to depart in order for the game of golf to find peace.

Baker-Finch was also in the press last week, after he came out and explained that he tried to persuade Cameron Smith to stay with the PGA Tour. This time however, the 62 year-old has backed one of the PGA Tour’s biggest advocates.

McIlroy is hopeful that all established Tours can have a solid working relationship with LIV Golf, but has said this won’t be possible until both lawsuits are finalized and Greg Norman leaves his post.

Rory McIlroy speaking at press conference

McIlroy has enjoyed an Incredible 2022, where he finished as World No.1, as well as top of the PGA and DP World Tour rankings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,” McIlroy said at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. “He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say ‘look, you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no-one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences, but right now, it’s a stalemate because there can’t be any other way.”

