Former OHIO student Athletes join forces to revamp football facilities

OHIO football is on the rise–and not just the team’s fall 2022 record. Former student athletes have come together in the past few years to fund a series of updates to the football facilities, and it’s making a big impact on the program.

Areas that the team uses every day, such as the team meeting areas, Locker room, weight room, Nutrition station and other student athlete facing areas, have been revived with updated technology, more comfortable furnishings, better space utilization and an overall more modern look . The full renovations are on schedule to finish in the next year, with updates to the Athletic training room scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The Improvements have been specifically prioritized to directly impact student athletes, who can see that the program is committed to giving its Athletes the best possible experience.

“Having someone that cares so much about the facility, and the OHIO Bobcats in general, truly means a lot for us,” said Hagen Meservy, RS, 5th Year, OL. “Having people that believe in our program and want us to win at a high level means the world to us.”

A former student athlete, Michael Taylor ’88, provided a significant contribution to ensure current and future Bobcats can have the same life-changing experience he did at OHIO.

“Being here at OHIO, the people here and my experiences at the University and in the football program changed my life, and I want to make sure that today’s students have those same opportunities I had and that prospective student athletes see the difference OHIO can make Taylor said.

Taylor is just one of many former student athletes who have given back to their alma mater in a big way. Together, they’ve supported the University’s goals to revamp the football facilities and give the team everything they need to be successful both on and off the field.

“It’s not just about the gift itself, but about how OHIO altered my life’s trajectory, and how I know the power of being a student athlete on this campus,” Taylor said. “I want more students who are considering college to think about OHIO–it’s not just a place, it allows you to experience transformation.”

The updates have made a big difference for the team as well, said OHIO Director of Athletics Julie Cromer. “It’s been a big morale booster for the student athletes and we’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to these modern, comfortable spaces,” she said. “Thanks to the generosity of our alumni, our facilities are now on par with the best in the Mid-American Conference.”

With the updated facilities in place, OHIO football is poised for continued success in the years to come.

If you’d like to give back to fellow Bobcats and encourage students to attend OHIO, please make a gift online or contact the OHIO Athletics development office at 740-593-1197.