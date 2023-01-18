Former Ohio State Wide Receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year

Former Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave made a Giant impact in their first year in the NFL.

The former dynamic duo in Columbus were among six rookies to be selected as Finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, the league announced Tuesday. The other Nominees are New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Fans can vote for any of the six players mentioned through Feb. 3, and the Winner will be announced during Super Bowl week.

Wilson and Olave made history this season by becoming the first pair of NFL rookies from the same college to both surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark in the same season.

Olave finished his rookie season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns while Wilson finished his rookie season with 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson and Olave are the fourth and fifth rookie receivers from Ohio State to top 1,000 yards in their debut NFL seasons, joining Joey Galloway in 1995, Terry Glenn in 1996 and Michael Thomas in 2016.