Former Ohio State football players stand out in NFL Week 7

The Ohio State football team has a lot of alumni in the NFL. It’s one of the things that they are best known for across the country. The Buckeyes around the NFL played very well across the country in Week 7, with several giving standout performances for their teams.

Parris Campbell was one of them. Even in a loss, Campbell was the Colts’ best weapon on the outside. He had a career-high 10 catches for 70 yards and the only touchdown that Indianapolis was able to score. It’s good to see someone who has struggled with injuries throughout his career have such a good game.

Nick Bosa had a nice game in a loss as well. They finished the game against the Chiefs with 4 tackles and a sack. He was able to put constant pressure on Patrick Mahomes and made him have to move around the pocket in order to be successful.

Ezekiel Elliott also had a big game on Sunday. He ended up carrying the ball 15 times for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns and helped the Cowboys beat the Lions. this was his best game of the year and is finally starting to be the back that he was in previous seasons.

Perhaps no ex-Ohio State football player played better than Joe Burrow. The Buckeye-turned-LSU Tiger threw for 345 yards…in the first half. They finished the game with 481 yards passing and 20 yards rushing. They had three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Burrow did all of this in a winning effort over the Falcons.

The current Buckeyes definitely notice games like that. Recruits notice it too. Whenever the Buckeyes do well in the NFL it’s good for the Ohio State University. More Buckeyes will surely be playing well next week in the NFL too. There are too many of them for that not to happen every single week.