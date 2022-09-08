Former Ohio State football players begin 2022 NFL season
The NFL season is here.
Heading into the Buffalo Bills’ Matchup with the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night to mark the start of the 2022 NFL season, 49 former Ohio State football players will be on active rosters for 25 different teams.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, while Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Tyreke Smith will be on injured reserve, leaving both off their respective teams’ active rosters.
Heading into the 2022 season, eight former Ohio State players will serve as team captains: Justin Fields, Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard, Corey Linsley, Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Terry McLaurin and Cameron Heyward.
Here’s a look at where each former Buckeye will play heading into the start of the 2022 NFL season.
Atlanta Falcons
LS Liam McCullough
Carolina Panthers
OG/C Pat Elflein
The OG Michael Jordan
Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields — Captain
Dallas Cowboys
WR Noah Brown
RB Ezekiel Elliott
SAF Malik Hooker
Detroit Lions
OT Taylor Decker
OG Jonah Jackson
CB Jeff Okudah
Green Bay Packers
OC/G Josh Myers
Los Angeles Rams
SAF Jordan Fuller
New Orleans Saints
CB Marshon Lattimore
WR Chris Olave
CB Bradley Roby
WR Michael Thomas
TE Nick Vannett
LB Pete Werner
Philadelphia Eagles
RB Trey Sermon
San Francisco 49ers
DL Nick Bosa — Captain
Washington Commanders
WR Terry McLaurin — Captain
OG Andrew Norwell
WR Curtis Samuel
Baltimore Ravens
RB JK Dobbins
LB Malik Harrison
Cincinnati Bengals
CB Or Apple
SAF Vonn Bell — Captain
DE Sam Hubbard — Captain
Cleveland Browns
DT Tommy Togiai
CB Denzel Ward
Denver Broncos
LB Baron Browning
LB Jonathon Cooper
DE Dre’Mont Jones
Houston Texans
P Cameron Johnston
Indianapolis Colts
WR Parris Campbell
DE Tyquan Lewis
Jacksonville Jaguars
TE Luke Farrell
Los Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
OT Thayer Munford Jr.
Los Angeles Chargers
LB Joey Bosa — Captain
OC Corey Linsley — Captain
Miami Dolphins
LB Jerome Baker
New England Patriots
LB Raekwon McMillan
CB Shaun Wade
New York Jets
TE Jeremy Ruckert
WR Garrett Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward — Captain
Tennessee Titans
OL Jamarco Jones
OL Nicholas Petit-Frere