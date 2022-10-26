Former Ohio State football defensive players Week 7 NFL performances

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Penn State Nittany Lions, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former Offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 7 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Jeff Okudah. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions suffered a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6, and Jeff Okudah tallied 15 tackles,

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 42-34, and Pete Werner tallied seven tackles.

DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the New York Giants, 23-17, and DaVon Hamilton accounted for six tackles.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins, 16-10, and Cameron Heyward earned five tackles.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 44-23, and Nick Bosa earned four tackles and a sack.

