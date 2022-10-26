Former Ohio State football defensive players Week 7 NFL performances

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Penn State Nittany Lions, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former Offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 7 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.