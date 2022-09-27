Former Ohio State defensive players Week 3 NFL performances?

While we are waiting on the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off Big Ten conference play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League.

We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Sunday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense.

Here are the former defensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 3 of the NFL.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins



Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins earned the win over the Buffalo Bills, 21-19, and Jerome Baker tallied 13 tackles and half of a sack.

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints



Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14, and Pete Werner accumulated 11 tackles.

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals



Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the New York Jets, 27-12 and Vonn Bell tallied eight tackles.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers



David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were beaten by the Cleveland Browns, 29-17, and Cameron Heyward earned seven tackles.

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, and Jamel Dean earned six tackles.