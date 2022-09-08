Former Notre Dame Women’s basketball star to play in WNBA Finals

Notre Dame Women’s basketball will be represented in the WNBA Finals. Former Fighting Irish star Jackie Young and her Las Vegas Aces punched their ticket earlier this week.

The 2019 WNBA Draft No. 1 overall pick, Young has started all six games for the Aces in the playoffs. The Aces eliminated The Phoenix Mercury via a sweep in a best two-of-three series in the first round and won the best three-of-five Western Conference Finals series against the Seattle Storm 3-1.

Young is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the postseason. She was the only Notre Dame player to ever record two triple-doubles in the same season until Olivia Miles matched that feat as a freshman last season.

Young will long be remembered for hitting a game-tying shot in the 2018 national championship game against Mississippi State. She also came away with a Steal that led to Arike Ogunbowale‘s iconic game-winning, national title-clinching shot against the Bulldogs.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Love ’em or hate ’em, people watch Fighting Irish football no matter what.

Notre Dame at Ohio State averaged 10.5 million TV viewers, the most for a college football game on an ESPN network since 2017. It was the second largest Week 1 Saturday audience on any network ever, per @ESPNPR. pic.twitter.com/LeaD2yQB8A — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 7, 2022

Irish in the NFL.

This play will work for the Irish time and again.

This is a scheme Notre Dame will have success with this year. 12 personnel with two H-backs. They both pull to the boundary with an option to the right. Joe Alt creates confusion for two LBs. The DE freezes. The H-backs only have to take on one CB. And Tyler Buchner is fast. pic.twitter.com/klUtyu88xk — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 7, 2022

Quote of the day

“Since the day we started, it has just been physical. Coach Freeman has kept it like that. You can’t go out and half-ass it. You have to come every day and imagine you’re trying to win a game.”

— Irish defensive end Rylie Mills is the team’s mentality in practices

