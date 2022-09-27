Former Notre Dame Women’s basketball player Katryna Gaither to be inducted into Ring of Honor

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A former Notre Dame Women’s basketball player will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at Purcell Pavilion in November.

Former Irish player Katryna Gaither will be inducted during a ceremony being held just before the Women’s basketball game against Ball State University on November 20.

“I am honored to announce the induction of Katryna Gaither into the Notre Dame Ring of Honor,” said Notre Dame Head Coach Niele Ivey. “She Ranks fourth on our all-time scoring list as well as third in the rebounding category and helped lead our team to its first Final Four in 1997. Katryna, along with an Incredible senior class, established the foundation for the rich tradition of Excellence and success which Notre Dame Women’s basketball now enjoys.

Gaither came to Notre Dame in 1993, becoming one of the Irish’s most premier players.

By the end of her Notre Dame career, Gaither had set 22 school records and posted 2,126 total points.

After her time in South Bend, Gaither was drafted in the third round by the American Basketball League’s San Jose Lasers.

She was also a member of the 1997 USA World Championship Qualifying team, which won a silver medal.

Gaither then went to the WNBA and played for five teams over three seasons.

She eventually moved her professional career to Europe and retired in 2012.

Gaither’s banner will be the 18th to hang in Purcell Pavilion.

The Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor was established in 2010 to honor former and current men’s and women’s basketball coaches and athletes who made exceptional contributions during their time at Notre Dame.