Former Northwestern All-American commits to Wisconsin volleyball

Former Northwestern All-American commits to Wisconsin volleyball

MADISON – The Wisconsin volleyball team scored a big addition off the transfer Portal for the second time this offseason.

Temi Thomas-Ailara, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter who spent four years at Northwestern, announced on her Twitter account Tuesday that she will join the Badgers next season. She’ll be a Graduate transfer.

Thomas-Ailara will be a major addition to a UW Squad that will be loaded with Talent and experience next season. A unanimous all-Big Ten selection, she also received second-team All-American Distinction from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button