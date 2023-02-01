Former Northwestern All-American commits to Wisconsin volleyball

MADISON – The Wisconsin volleyball team scored a big addition off the transfer Portal for the second time this offseason.

Temi Thomas-Ailara, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter who spent four years at Northwestern, announced on her Twitter account Tuesday that she will join the Badgers next season. She’ll be a Graduate transfer.

Thomas-Ailara will be a major addition to a UW Squad that will be loaded with Talent and experience next season. A unanimous all-Big Ten selection, she also received second-team All-American Distinction from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

She led the Big Ten with 502 kills and ranked second in the league with 4.33 kills per set. She posted a .252 hitting percentage. Defensively, she finished with a .919 serve receiving percentage and 1.47 digs per set.

Thomas-Ailara will be the second all-conference pick from this past season to join UW. Carter Booth, a 6-7 middle Blocker who played at Minnesota, comes to the Badgers with three years of Eligibility remaining.

Those two will join a talented cast of returns including All-Americans Devyn Robinson (outside hitter/middle blocker) and Sarah Franklin (outside hitter). The team is also expected to return second-team all-Big Ten outside hitter Julia Orzol, setters Izzy Ashburn and MJ Hammill and libero Gulce Guctekin.