Former North Carolina State Receiver Devin Carter Transferring to Penn State

PASADENA, Calif. | Recruiting never sleeps. Penn State proved that Monday night at the Rose Bowl.

Barely an hour after their 35-21 win over Utah, the Lions received a commitment from former NC State receiver Devin Carter, who entered the transfer portal in December. Carter announced his decision on social media.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button