Former North basketball standout named principal at Edneyville

Former North basketball standout named principal at Edneyville

Henderson County Public Schools announced administration changes this week, and one of those changes has a former North Henderson High basketball standout taking over his former elementary school.

Andrew VunCannon, a 2001 North Henderson graduate, has been promoted from North’s Athletic director to principal at Edneyville Elementary School, where he was a student from 1988-94. He has served as North’s AD since

“It is an Honor to be able to serve the Edneyville community, students, and teachers as principal,” VunCannon said in a press release from Henderson County Public Schools. “This is a community that means the world to me and has a special place in my heart and was Vital for my academic development.”

During his high school playing days, he was a part of one of the best boys basketball teams North ever had in the 1998-99 season, when it made it to the state quarterfinals. He was a sophomore then, and his brother, Matthew, was a senior. After he graduated in 2001, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from UNC Charlotte. He came back to Hendersonville and taught a year at Apple Valley Middle School before getting hired at East Mecklenburg, where he taught and coached for 12 years. He coached track and field there for eight years and basketball for 10 and even led East Mecklenburg to the 4-A state title in 2008.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button