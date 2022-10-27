Former NFL superstar confirms he’ll be at Neyland for Tennessee vs Kentucky and he has one request

Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed on Wednesday night that he’ll be at Neyland Stadium this weekend for the Tennessee Vols’ Matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Johnson’s daughter is visiting Tennessee for an official track visit. She previously visited LSU when the Tigers and the Vols played in Baton Rouge.

Over the last few weeks, Johnson has become a huge fan of Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. When he first tweeted that he’d be in Knoxville this weekend, he made it clear he wanted a sideline pass so he could meet Hyatt.

My daughter has an official visit for Vols track in Knox next weekend, I’ll be at the game, have to get a picture w/ Hyatt before the game if they let me on the sideline. https://t.co/D7NknXSNp8 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 22, 2022

Johnson seemed to indicate with his tweet on Wednesday that he’ll be on the sideline. He also has a food request — Johnson, who famously loves fast food, wants to know if there’s a McDonald’s and/or Krispy Kreme near Neyland.

According to Johnson, this will be his first visit to Neyland (he played college football at Oregon State in the late 90s/early 2000s).





Yes, never been to Neyland, this will be my first time, i land Friday morning, do they have Krispy Kreme & McDonald’s near the stadium❓ https://t.co/Lev7J4CRwO — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 27, 2022

This will be great for the Vols when it comes to recruiting. Johnson is one of the most famous former NFL players in the country. And I’m sure ESPN’s cameras will be looking for him on the sideline.

The atmosphere at Neyland at night is already sure to be wild. Throwing Johnson into the mix might just take things up another notch.

Featured image via Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports