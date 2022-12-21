Former NFL Star Wants To Play In The NBA

Devin Funchess was the 41st overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers after a stellar college career for the Michigan Wolverines.

The 28-year-old spent four seasons with the Panthers (and also had brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions).

Right now, he is an NFL free agentand in a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B,” Robinson of Bally Sportshe revealed his love for basketball.

Funchess: “I know I have to go Overseas and play and get some film, but then after that, my dream growing up was to play in the NBA, so that’s my main goal, and that’s what I’m gonna make happen.”

Robinson and Funchess talked about how NFL teams are still interested in him, so his football career is not necessarily over.

However, he talked about his passion for basketball, so it will be interesting to see if he can make his dream come true at some point.

His best season in the NFL came in 2017 when he played all 16 games and had 63 receptions, 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

They led the Panthers in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

In addition, they went 11-5 and made the NFL Playoffs (they lost in the Wild Card Round to the New Orleans Saints).

The last time Funchess played in an NFL regular season game was on September 8, 2019, for the Indianapolis Colts (he had three receptions for 32 yards).