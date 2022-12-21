Former NFL Star Wants To Play In The NBA

Devin Funchess was the 41st overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers after a stellar college career for the Michigan Wolverines.

The 28-year-old spent four seasons with the Panthers (and also had brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions).

Right now, he is an NFL free agentand in a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B,” Robinson of Bally Sportshe revealed his love for basketball.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button