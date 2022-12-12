Former NFL star calls ESPN ‘clowns’ for thinking Cowboys are better than Eagles

Seth Joyner Retired with 52 sacks in a 13-year career that included eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in retirement, he’s still body-slamming people. “Them clowns” at ESPN just took a huge shot from the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

After the Eagles Embarrassed the New York Giants, 48-22, to earn the first playoff spot in the NFL this season, and the Dallas Cowboys needed a late-fourth quarter rally and 98-yard drive to beat the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday, Joyner ripped the ESPN NFL Football Power Index that put the Cowboys at No. 1 and the Eagles at No. 4 last week.

“I’d be real curious to see what those power rankings looked like last week from them Clowns over at ESPN talking about the Eagles are ranked fourth and Dallas is the No. 1 team in the NFL,” Joyner said in his postgame gig as an Eagles analyst.

Joyner believes the Eagles, 12-1, are the best team in the NFL and are virtually unstoppable.

“It’s pretty evident to me that it’s a great football team from head to bottom,” he said. “I’m not even going to [call] then good, because defenses and defensive coordinators can’t do a whole lot [against] them. When they want to run the football, they run the football. When they want to throw the football, they throw the football. Then they confuse you with their balance with the run and the pass sometimes.

“Defensively, [coordinator] Jonathan Gannon is Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde sometimes. They just blitzed out of his mind in the second half and I’m like, ‘Where have these been?’ So, it’s the unpredictability and the consistency that this team plays with. It leaves you scratching your head, like, ‘Who can stop them? Who can beat them?’

“When Kansas City is right, they’re the best team in the AFC. The defense in San Francisco. Dallas, when they’re hitting on all cylinders … but they had to pull a rabbit out of their behind today [to beat the Texans]. … You put [the Eagles’ offense] against any of those elite-level defenses, and I don’t see them stopping them.”

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs. Hurts improved his MVP Credentials by throwing for 217 yards and hitting DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD Strike and AJ Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards as the Eagles handed the Giants their worst loss under first-year Coach Brian Daboll. Jake Elliott kicked two field goals for Philadelphia, which secured its second straight postseason appearance and fifth in six seasons.

The Eagles finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.

