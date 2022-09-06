Former NFL Star Bart Scott Reveals Wild Playoff Prediction

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: Football Player Bart Scott Attends the 2014 Super Bowl Kickoff Players Party at Pranna Restaurant on January 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Former Ravens-Jets linebacker and ESPN Personality Bart Scott is known to have some strong opinions, but the pitchforks really came out after he shared his playoff prediction on Tuesday.

Appearing on “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg and Co., Scott Revealed that he doesn’t think the Kansas City Chiefs will even make the postseason in 2022.

“I don’t believe the Chiefs are going to make the playoffs,” the former Pro Bowl LB said. “Listen, you can’t be one-sided. Within their division, they’re the only team that’s front-loaded on the Offensive side of the ball. Every team has closed the gap.”

“You can’t say Russell Wilson’s that far from Patrick Mahomes. You can’t say Justin Herbert’s that far…” Scott continued. “But when you look at [the] defenses, the other defenses in this league are miles ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and they’re going to pay the price for it.”

It was a tough offseason for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, losing Tyreek Hill and watching others in the division get better.

But it’s fair to say KC is the best in the AFC West until proven otherwise.