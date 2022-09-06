Former NFL Star Bart Scott Reveals Wild Playoff Prediction

2014 Super Bowl Kickoff Players Party

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 29: Football Player Bart Scott Attends the 2014 Super Bowl Kickoff Players Party at Pranna Restaurant on January 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Former Ravens-Jets linebacker and ESPN Personality Bart Scott is known to have some strong opinions, but the pitchforks really came out after he shared his playoff prediction on Tuesday.

Appearing on “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg and Co., Scott Revealed that he doesn’t think the Kansas City Chiefs will even make the postseason in 2022.

