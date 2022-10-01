Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Exposes Himself In Disturbing Video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was reportedly caught exposing himself and behaving poorly in a disturbing video shared by the New York Post.

Brown was reportedly caught at a hotel in Dubai earlier this year, exposing himself and becoming physical with a female guest in the pool.

