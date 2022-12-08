Former NFL star Andrew Luck regrets timing of retirement, but happy with decision: ‘I was in pain’ as a QB

It’s been more than three years since Andrew Luck abruptly retired from the NFL. Now, the former Colts quarterback has opened up about the struggles that led to his decision. Profiled by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Luck revealed that he regrets the timing of his retirement, which came just two weeks before the start of the 2019 season. He does not, however, regret walking away from the game, detailing an identity crisis that stemmed from playing such an important position on such a big stage.

“I understood myself best as a quarterback,” Luck explained to Wickersham. “I felt no understanding of other parts of myself at all.”

Specifically, per ESPN, the former Pro Bowler felt as if his entire existence was tied to meeting expectations in Indianapolis, as the No. 1 overall draft pick, successor to Peyton Manning, etc. When he battled persistent injuries, he believed he was failing to meet said expectations. And all of that pressure took a toll on life outside of football, especially with his girlfriend and future wife, Nicole Pechanec.

“To play quarterback, you’re not allowed to worry about anything except the task at hand,” Luck said. “And that seeps into other areas of life. It’s not the healthiest way to live.”

Pechanec, who now has two children with Luck, was reportedly prepared to leave the QB before he confronted his own identity issues.

“There were some things that when I looked in the mirror, I didn’t like about myself,” Luck explained. “I was self-absorbed, withdrawn, in pain, and feeling pressure.”

The couple traveled to the Netherlands together in 2017, while Luck sat out the season to recover from a years-long shoulder surgery, and did some soul-searching, per ESPN. Ultimately, the QB returned for another season, but Midway through 2018, when he threw 39 touchdowns and led the Colts to the Playoffs as Comeback Player of the Year, ankle and foot injuries forced him to reconsider his long-term health.

In retrospect, Luck recently admitted to students at a Q&A event that he wished he would’ve told the Colts immediately following the 2018 season that he intended to hang up the cleats. Alas, what’s done is done, and the one-time superstar believes he’s in a better place because of the move. Luck did not rule out a future return to football, however, as a coach.