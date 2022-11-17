Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try

The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley’s production took a dip.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season–likely a combination of injuries and an aggressive swing from the law of averages on his 2016 sack total.

After two down years, the pass rusher did notch eight sacks in 2019 on a fifth-year option. He left Atlanta after that campaign to sign with the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 offseason on a lofty one-year deal.

Tennessee wasn’t happy with Beasley’s production and cut the pass rusher into the season. He closed 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he totaled zero sacks during what would be his last NFL season.

He didn’t sign with a team in either 2021 or 2022, making his XFL Resurgence all the more intriguing.

The Vegas Vipers are one of two new XFL teams to join the eight-team league along with the San Antonio Brahmas. Former NFL defensive star Rod Woodson is set to coach the Vipers.

The next XFL season is expected to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023.