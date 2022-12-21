Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday.

According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice.

