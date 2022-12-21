Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday.

According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice.

“#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well,” Franklin tweeted this afternoon.

Hillman, 31, was a third-round draft pick for Denver in 2012 out of San Diego State. He appeared in 48 games and made 14 starts for the Broncos from 2012-15, rushing for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hillman’s best year came in 2015, when he was Denver’s primary starter and led the team in all three major rushing categories with 863 yards and seven touchdowns on 207 attempts. The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 that season, with Hillman registering 32 carries during the postseason.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Long Beach, Calif. native closed out his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers in 2016.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Hillman’s family and friends.