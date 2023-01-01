Former NFL Referee Weighs in on Controversial Overturned Michigan TD

TCU’s 51–45 win against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl was a rollercoaster affair that became the highest scoring game in the Bowl game’s history.

However, it was also a gutsy Offensive performance by TCU and a contest of missed opportunities and questionable officiating on Michigan’s behalf. While there were several calls that could be pointed out in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, the one that left fans scratching their heads was Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s 50-yard strike to Roman Wilson early in the second quarter.

In what many viewed as a touchdown for the Wolverines, officials reviewed the play and ruled that Wilson caught the ball with complete control at TCU’s 1-yard line. But immediately after the controversial call, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings attempted to get in the end zone on the ground.

Instead, they fumbled the ball, and Horned Frogs’ Bud Clark recovered the fumble. Mullings’s fumble generated lots of chatter on social media about the prior play involving Wilson. Former NFL referee, Terry McAulay, chimed in on the discussion involving the no-touchdown call on the play between McCarthy and Wilson.

“I never saw indisputable video evidence that the ball was short of the goal line when the receiver gained control,” McAulay tweeted.

The officials’ decision not to reward Michigan with a touchdown was only one of many missed calls during the game. TCU, on the other hand, became the first Big 12 team to win a CFP game and scored more than 50 points against an AP top-10 opponent for only the second time.

The Horned Frogs will face the Winner of the Peach Bowl game between Georgia and Ohio State in the CFP national Championship game on Jan. 9.