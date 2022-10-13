Former NFL Quarterback’s Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a Fatal hit-and-run this month.

Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew “Bubby” Brister III, has been Arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.

