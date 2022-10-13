Former NFL Quarterback’s Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a Fatal hit-and-run this month.

Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew “Bubby” Brister III, has been Arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Brister’s representative John McLindon said that he spoke with East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore earlier this week about surrendering to the authorities.

“I was on the phone with Hillar Moore Sunday,” McLindon said, via The Advocate. “I said we’re not running, we’re not hiding, we want to self-surrender. They put me in touch with BRPD… The police officers were very professional about how they handled the whole thing.”

Bubby Brister was a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1986 NFL Draft and became the team’s starter in 1988. He has the distinction of being the final quarterback to start a game coached by Hall of Famer Chuck Noll.

Brister found some success in Pittsburgh during his seven years there, going 28-29 and leading the team to the Playoffs in 1989. He played the 1993 to 1995 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

But Brister really found his niche as the backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos between 1997 and 1998. He won a Super Bowl as a backup in 1997, and went 4-0 as a starter in place of an injured John Elway the following season.

Brister played his final season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2000. He finished his career with a 37-38 record, 14,445 passing yards, 81 touchdowns and 78 interceptions with a 54.5-percent completion rate.