Former NFL quarterback Jay Schroeder Returns to St. George, will be heard on the Utah Tech radio team – St George News

ST. GEORGE— It’s fun to say, it flows right off the tongue.

“Raider great Jay Schroeder.”

The former NFL quarterback coaches and works out of Las Vegas, Nevada and was at Walt Brooks Stadium on the campus of Dixie High School Friday night as part of Intermountain Healthcare’s “Friday Night Showcase.”

The Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare highlight and celebrate high school football games throughout the season. Friday night’s Region 10 Matchup between Dixie and Pine View was the showcase game in Southern Utah this year.

“It’s good to be back in the old stomping grounds,” Schroeder told St. George News before tossing the ceremonial coin at kickoff between the Flyers and Panthers.

Schroeder was a third-round draft choice for Washington in 1984. He was traded to the Raiders and played five years before finishing his career in single seasons at Cincinnati and Arizona. He threw for over 20,000 yards in his professional career. They was a Coach for a season with Blaine Monkres at Dixie and also served as a quarterbacks Coach at Desert Hills for a year in 2007.

They said Friday night was his first time back in St. George for a couple of years.

“We’re so close to St. George in Vegas,” Schroeder said. “It’s great to be here and be part of the community. I know a lot of folks that come down for the Raiders games and everything else. I get calls and texts all the time.”

St. George football fans will be hearing a lot more from Schroeder. He does the color commentary for Utah Tech football games along with Voice of the Trailblazers Rod Zundel.

“We’ve talked about doing this when I was living here way back when,” Schroeder said. “We were playing golf and I was like, ‘We gotta do something together.’ He called me a couple of weeks ago and was like, ‘We’re gonna finally do it.'”

Schroeder is excited to watch the Trailblazers grow as a Division I program.

“They just need to build,” they said. “Every year, kind of just keep building, getting better athletes. They are division one now, so they have to get those guys. It will be fun to see how they progress throughout the year.”

Zundel and Schroeder will be on the air Saturday night at 7 pm for Utah Tech’s home opener against Chadron State.

Listen to the game live on Fox Sports Southern Utah 99.5 FM and 95.3 FM in St. George and at 1400 AM in Cedar City.

