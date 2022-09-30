Former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees Sends Clear Message To Tom Brady – AthlonSports.com

Drew Brees

Drew Brees went from NFL quarterback to broadcaster just months after officially retiring back in 2021. However, he stayed in that role for just one year.

Brees has since re-retired to spend more time with his family, specifically on weekends.

“Last year, I went the media route,” Brees said of his post-retirement career The Dan Patrick Show this Thursday morning, via Awful Announcing. “That was really enjoyable. I felt like I learned a lot…the reason I didn’t do that this year was simply because it was taking away all my weekends.”

