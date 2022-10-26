Former NFL QB urges Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to retire: ‘It’s okay to step away’

Legendary quarterback Kurt Warner doesn’t need to take a long look at both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to see they are worn out. Both quarterbacks have been dealing with problems off-the-field that have gotten them unnecessary pressure. On one side, you got the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback with his public thoughts about vaccines. He’s also shared some thoughts about his experience with psychedelic drugs. It’s all been made public on the same year they won the NFL MVP award for last season.

Tom Brady’s situation is different but he also doesn’t benefit from the unnecessary press that comes with everything. Brady’s very public imminent divorce with Gisele Bundchen is one of the hottest topics in the world of sports right now. All of these issues seem to be affecting both quarterbacks in this new season, something that Kurt Warner has identified well and is speaking up about it. During a recent interview with People, Warner advised both veteran QBs to already start thinking about retirement. He seems to be enjoying his own life after football with his family.

Tom Brady: ‘No retirement in my future’Twitter: @Buccaneers

What’s Kurt Warner’s advice to Rodgers and Brady?

Here’s what Warner said: “I think both of those guys look like they’re exhausted. It’s OK to go, ‘You know what? It’s not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it’s just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.’ It’s not being defeated.

“That’s not saying you can’t do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the Joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them. You try to balance that the best you can or you try to balance it in the off-season. It’s a high pressure job with a lot of expectations and it’s tough.

“Another reason why those last couple years I was doing more and more and more [was] because I felt like there was more expected of me or there was more I needed to do for us to be successful. It started to take more and more away from my family and my time, and again, I physically to be able to give them the time and effort that I wanted, because my mind was always on other things.

“So all of that really just kinda played into why I made that decision, but it’s hard. As I was going through the last couple years, it was becoming more and more prevalent that, ‘Okay, this is taking too much from me and it’s not just about enjoying the game anymore’. I mean, I kinda look at Tom Brady now, and that’s how I feel.'”

Simply by looking at both situations, Aaron Rodgers seems like the most likely to listen to Warner’s advice. He is the one that shows himself worn out of all the noise surrounding his life outside of the NFL. Tom Brady it seems like he will plunge himself into the last years he has left in his career, which has already pushed him to play past 40 and jeopardizing his marriage. Now that there seems to be no turning back with Gisele, Tom might as well focus on football in order to keep his depression at bay.