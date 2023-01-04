Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Calls Out League in Aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s Injury

Since Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Bengals Monday night, current and former NFL players have offered distinct and often poignant perspectives on the catastrophic injury as well as the risks inherent to football.

It’s Tuesday afternoon, former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback Ryan Leaf offered a suggestion for the league in the wake of one of the most devastating injuries in its history: the postponement of Week 18.

“If the (NFL) truly cared about the health, safety, and wellness of their players, there would be no reason not to postpone this weekend’s games,” Leaf said tweeted. Calling out league executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, he added, “Let’s see if you’re a part of the #NFLBotherhood or just another cog in the corporate $$ printing machine!”

Leaf elaborated on his thoughts on The Straight Line, his podcast for PointsBet Sportsbook. They urged the league to push the last week of the regular season back a week, to when the Wild Card round of the Playoffs is scheduled to be played.

“You can’t ask the Buffalo Bills, without knowing how their teammates are doing, to go out and play a very Meaningful football game against the New England Patriots,” Leaf said.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.