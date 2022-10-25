Former NFL Player, Defensive Coordinator Dead At 84

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that former NFL defensive coordinator Walt Corey passed away. He was 84 years old.

Corey started his football journey as a player for the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. He was a two-time AFL Champion and AFL All-Star.

