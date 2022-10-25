Former NFL Player, Defensive Coordinator Dead At 84

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 28: A general view of Arrowhead stadium during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that former NFL defensive coordinator Walt Corey passed away. He was 84 years old.

Corey started his football journey as a player for the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. He was a two-time AFL Champion and AFL All-Star.

In 1972, Corey became the linebackers coach for the Chiefs. He then became the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 1975.

Corey returned to the Chiefs for a lengthy stint before joining the Buffalo Bills as their defensive coordinator in 1987. He held that job title until 1994.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt released a statement on this sad news.

“My family and I are saddened by the news of Walt Corey’s passing,” Hunt said. “An original Dallas Texan who joined the club in 1960, Walt was part of the formative years of the franchise. After his seven-year playing career, he went on to spend an additional 12 years coaching for the Chiefs. He remained invested in the Kansas City community as an Ambassador once he left the sideline and will be remembered for his determination and humility. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Our hearts go out to the Corey family during this time.