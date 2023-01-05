Former NFL Player Channing Crowder Bashes Mac Jones, Says Patriots QB Has ‘Affluenza’

It’s been a bumpy road of a season for the Patriots, particularly for their second-year quarterback Mac Jones. The former first-round pick has taken his fair share of incoming from critics, particularly former Patriots players like Vince Wilfork and Julian Edelman. On Wednesday, it was former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder who chimed in on Jones with some harsh words.

Speaking as a guest is The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Crowder was asked to evaluate today’s young quarterbacks when he offered his view on Jones, whom he criticized as suffering from “affluenza”—a nod to his perceived well-off upbringing.

“I heard you talking earlier [in the show] about the Mac Jones body language,” Crowder said, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. “It’s called affluenza. [If] you’ve been given too much, you have too much money, you’re a little different. I was around a bunch of rich dudes growing up and I played with rich guys. They just have this little demeanor and you know it gets to you. You brought up Jay Cutler. I would bring up Josh Allen in this conversation. Kyler Murray was a trust fund baby.”

