Former NFL Player Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Home

Former NFL cornerback Stanley Wilson Jr. has had a rough life since playing his final NFL season in 2007. Unfortunately, that rough road has led to another arrest for burglary – a charge he’s faced before.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested Wilson for breaking into a home. Per the report, he is accused of taking a bath in an outdoor fountain after “ransacking” the home.

Wilson has reportedly broken into the same Hollywood Hills property on two other occasions. The most recent arrest saw him cause around $5,000 worth of damage to the place.

TMZ reported that there are no known ties between Wilson, the home owners or the property itself. What’s more concerning is that this is hardly the first time Wilson has been arrested on charges like these.

Once a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2005 NFL Draft, Stanley Wilson Jr. played just three NFL seasons before a career-ending Achilles injury during the 2008 preseason.

Since then, Wilson has apparently had issues with drugs. He was charged with attempted burglary in July 2016 after being shot while attempting to break into a man’s house while naked. A few months later he tested positive for methamphetamines.

Wilson was Arrested two more times for burglary while naked in 2017.

We can only hope the former NFL star finds some way to get his life together.