Former NFL Jim McMahon Announces ‘Gridiron Greats’ Celeb Golf Classic In Arizona

Jim McMahon, former NFL quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion announced the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic to be presented by his cannabis brand. The event will take place at Anthem Golf and Country Club in Anthem Arizona on February 10, 2023.

“Our goal is to utilize our platform to send a strong message to the NFL, and other sports organizations that fail to recognize cannabis for medicinal purposes,” said McMahon, who along with Kyle Turley and Eben Britton founded the Revenant marijuana brand.

Image by Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic

A Charity Tournament With A Cannabis Star

The tournament will benefit The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a national nonprofit with a mission to assist retired NFL players and their families in dire need situations. Athletes already committed to attending include Joe Montana, Mark Rypien, Morten Anderson, Johnny Damon, Jamir Miller, and others.

“Throughout our NFL Careers and retirement, myself, Kyle Turley, and Eben Britton have witnessed first-hand the damaging effects of opioids and other harmful prescription medications on the bodies and Minds of not only ourselves but fellow Athletes alike,” said McMahon.

Image by Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic

In addition, organizers said Revenant, iHeartMedia’s Cannabis Talk 101, and Farechild Events (which will be part of the event) are united in their common interest to improve Holistic care opportunities for athletes.

According to the news release made available to Benzinga, “Revenant cannabis brand is an Athletes activism brand led by Retired NFL Athletes who share a mutual respect and understanding of the Healing principles and benefits the cannabis plant provides.” The cannabis company founded by McMahon, Turley and Britton is led by Derek Duronslet.

“We are coming strong with an unrelenting commitment to resolve, aid, and educate those who seek to take their lives back from mental or physical suffering of any kind, by using the cannabis plant,” Turley said.

The tournament, which coincides with two of the most well-attended Sporting events in the country, both taking place in Arizona, will have live entertainment, celebrity sightings, golf, photo opportunities, and cannabis-friendly activities.

According to the news release, registration will open at 9 am, with a shotgun start at 11 am, on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Anthem Golf and Country Club in Anthem, Arizona. “General admission is $100 per person and $500 for the VIP Experience. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

All Images Are Courtesy Of Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic