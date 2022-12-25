Former NFL head coach has three reasons to fire Titans OC Todd Downing

Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing has been the subject of plenty of scrutiny in what amounts to nearly two full seasons on the job.

In charge of an inept offense, it’s difficult to assign blame elsewhere, although the team Tennessee fielded in Saturday’s loss to the Houston Texans was filled with misfit toys.

With most of the fanbase clamoring for Downing to be fired, the decision seems to be inevitable upon the conclusion of the Titans’ season. Whether that be in a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars or in a loss in the AFC Wildcard Round is the only Mystery at the moment.

A Fireable Offense

Former NFL head Coach and current ESPN Analyst Rex Ryan offered some harsh, but Mostly fair, criticisms of Downing ahead of the game on NFL Countdown.

“Fire the Offensive Coordinator if one of these three things happen today. Number one, Derrick Henry should at least carry the ball 30 times today. If he doesn’t, fire the guy,” Ryan said.

“Here’s another one: If the quarterback, Malik Willis, throws the ball over 15 times today, fire the coordinator. And here’s the last one: If Derrick Henry is not on the field on third down, fire the coordinator.”





To Ryan’s point, the Titans failed to get anything going in the passing game with Willis under center. The rookie quarterback went 14-of-23 for 99 yards, tossing two costly interceptions. They added seven carries for 43 yards and a score on the ground.

As for Derrick Henry, the Titans’ bell-cow running back turned 23 carries into 126 yards (5.5 YPA) with one touchdown, but he did lose a critical fumble. That being said, in no world should Willis’ pass attempts equal Henry’s rushing attempts.

Downing is coaching on Borrowed time. It’s no secret that his Titans tenure will conclude once the season wraps up. Although it’s coming to an end soon enough, his time as the Titans’ play-caller can only be described as an unmitigated disaster.

