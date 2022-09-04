Former NFL exec says Trey Lance is ‘not ready to play’

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi recently shared his belief that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance isn’t quite ready to play at the NFL level.

When the San Francisco 49ers take the field for their first matchup of the 2022 regular season next Sunday, they will be hoping that it will mark the beginning of the Trey Lance era for the franchise.

In just his second year in the NFL, the 49ers have decided to roll with Lance as their starting quarterback this season. Jimmy Garoppolo will still be lurking in the shadows, but San Francisco will be giving their top young quarterback every chance to succeed in 2022.

It’s certainly a gamble that the 49ers are taking, especially since they reached the NFC Championship last season with Garoppolo starting under center. But it’s one San Francisco is willing to take if Lance can eventually help the franchise capture another Vince Lombardi trophy.

Not everyone is sold on Trey Lance starting for the San Francisco 49ers this season

Unsurprisingly, there are people who aren’t very optimistic about the 49ers’ new direction at quarterback this year. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi is among the group that doesn’t have a ton of confidence in Lance succeeding in 2022.

During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Lombardi had the following to say about San Francisco’s second-year quarterback.

“Trey Lance isn’t ready to play. They may be great a year from now. They may be great two years from now. [But] he’s not ready to play.”

Lombardi, a former 49ers scout, last worked in the league as an Assistant to the coaching staff with the New England Patriots in 2015. During his career, he’s held several front-office positions with multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Will Lombardi be proven right during the upcoming season, or will he just be one of the many doubters that Lance will force to eat their words with his performance this year?