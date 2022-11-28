Former NFL Doctor Gives Likely Darnell Mooney Injury Diagnosis

Things went from bad to worse for the Chicago Bears against the New York Jets. After losing Eddie Jackson to a foot injury in the first half, the team watched top wide receiver Darnell Mooney go down with an apparent ankle issue. The video showed a Jets player rolling up on him from behind. He was helped to the locker room and declared doubtful to return. It was a loss the Bears couldn’t afford. All people could do was wait to hear what the damage would be. Is it season-ending? Not according to David Chao.

The former NFL doctor has become a reliable voice in diagnosing injuries through video. After watching the replays, he has a pretty good idea of ​​what happened with Mooney.

“Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney left the game early in the third quarter against the Jets with a severe-looking left ankle injury. By video, Mooney appeared to suffer a high-ankle sprain and is unlikely to return to the game.”

A high-ankle sprain is a nasty injury for any position. Typical recovery time usually takes at least a month. That means Mooney could miss the Bears’ next three games with their bye two weeks away. They wouldn’t return until late December. It would mark the first time the young receiver has ever missed games in his career.

Darnell Mooney’s absence may bring a silver lining.

One thing that isn’t up for debate is that he and Justin Fields have strong chemistry. He is the receiver the Bears QB trusts most. With him out of the picture, it will force Fields to build a connection with somebody else. Chicago traded for Chase Claypool back in November. It might be a great opportunity for the two to work on their chemistry. Then when Mooney returns, the passing game could build some momentum going into 2023. At this point, the only thing one can do is look at the positives.

It is clear how much work the Bears have to do before they’re back in the playoff conversation. So many roster areas remain depleted. Wide receiver is still one of them. Darnell Mooney is the only one with over 200 yards receiving this year. It’s little wonder the team is interested in signing him to an extension. Next is Fortifying the Offensive line and Rebuilding the defense. It will take time. Fans will require patience, which has been tested many times over the past 30 years.